Cool and windy weekend, with an increased fire danger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler temperature develop for the weekend, with wind gusts over 35 mph for Saturday. You will need to wear some extra layers for Sunday, with morning low temperatures in the lower 30s around Charlotte, to mid-20 in the mountains. Rain and storm chances return next Thursday.

Gusty winds over 35 mph develop for Saturday.

Temperatures will be at or below freezing for Sunday morning.

Scattered rain and storms develop next Thursday.

Tonight will feature clearing skies, with chilly overnight low temperatures around 40 degrees for Charlotte, and lower 30s for the mountains. Snow flurries will be possible in the NC mountains.

Saturday looks mainly dry for the piedmont, yet the NC mountains may see some scattered snow showers for the higher elevations. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 60s around Charlotte, to lower 40s in the mountains. Gusty winds will develop during the day Saturday, with wind gusts around 35 to 50 mph at times. The gusty winds will lead to an increased fire danger; so outdoor burning is discouraged.

Sunday will be our coolest day this week, with morning low temperatures in the mid-20s in the mountains, and lower 30s in the piedmont. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be around 60 degrees for Charlotte and the piedmont, and lower 40s for the mountains.

A warming trend develops for next week, with low to mid 60s for Monday and Tuesday, with 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are possible for Thursday and Thursday night.

Stay warm this weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

