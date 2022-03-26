CMPD searching for missing 71-year-old man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a 71-year-old man with cognitive impairment.

Salahuddin Muhammad was reported missing Saturday and last seen at a Mosque on the 1700 block of Progress Lane.

Muhammad is a Black male, 72-years-old, 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has gray hair, black eyes and was last seen wearing a blue knit hat, blue shirt and dark gray pants.

If located, please call 911 immediately.

