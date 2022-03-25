NC DHHS Flu
Woman turns passion into modern-day spin on a tasty treat at Oh Crumbs in Charlotte

By Andrew Barnett
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Liz Hales of Oh Crumbs Bakery Co. has been baking for over 15 years.

She rents some space at Sweet Spot Studio where she’s taken her passion and turned it into a modern-day spin on Pop-Tarts.

QC@3′S Jordan Sawyers took us inside to unravel the secret to these pastries.

Liz is currently delivering treats in Charlotte on Thursdays and Fridays.

You can order on her website and she changes up the flavor every week.

