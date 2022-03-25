NC DHHS Flu
Windy weather this weekend

By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is back in the forecast today with afternoon readings in the seasonal 60s (cooler 50s in the mountains).

  • Gusty breezes pick up this afternoon
  • Blustery conditions Saturday afternoon
  • Cold nighttime temps in 20s and 30s

There will be a gusty breeze this afternoon, topping out around 35 miles per hour across the piedmont, so factor that in if you plan to be outdoors.

Clear, brisk and colder tonight with lows back down into the cold 30s for most neighborhoods.

Your weekend forecast
Your weekend forecast

The weekend will be a little on the cool side. Highs in the low 60s are forecast Saturday and it will be downright blustery as a cold front blows through the Carolinas. Wind gusts may top out close to 40 miles per hour around Charlotte Saturday afternoon, so again, be mindful of that issue if you plan to be outdoors.

Behind the front, afternoon readings will probably only get back to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Sunday with cold overnight lows falling into the 30s both weekend nights. There will be a few snow flurries in the mountains, but there’s little chance of any precipitation outside of the High Country.

Precipitation chance
Precipitation chance

Temperatures are expected to recover quickly early next week, getting back into the middle 60s Monday and close to 70 degrees by Tuesday. Rain chances will remain low until late Wednesday and Thursday.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

