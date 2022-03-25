NC DHHS Flu
The Vintage Farmhouse is bringing an old-school feel to the streets of West Jefferson

The general store offers guests ice cream, kitchen-made goods and a host of home decor goods.
The Vintage Farmhouse opened last year on a busy street in West Jefferson.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. (QC Life) – Who doesn’t love a good, old-fashioned general store?

From old-school candy to flannel shirts to candles and other goods, there’s something for everybody. The Vintage Farmhouse in West Jefferson is no exception.

The shop opened last year in a decades-old home just off of Highway 221.

The Vintage Farmhouse prides itself in giving visitors a laid-back, old-timey experience.

For more on the store and the family running it, check out the clip from this morning’s show.

