Ukrainian woman in Mooresville speaks about war refugees, getting sister to America

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tatiana Cihovska, a Ukrainian woman living in Mooresville, has lived in the United States for more than a decade. She said she and her husband came to America in search of better life opportunities.

Because of the war in Ukraine, Cihovska has worked to help bring her sister to the United States. She said her sister fled her home in Ukraine with her children. Cihovska said she met her loved ones in Poland and helped them get visas so they could travel to the United States.

Cihovska said her sister officially traveled to the United States earlier this month and has been living with her at her home in Mooresville. She said she feels better knowing that her sister is in America rather than Ukraine.

“She feels homesick anyway because it’s not her home and it’s all strange,” said Cihovska.

Many people from Ukraine are likely feeling similarly homesick right now. Millions have fled the country because of the Russian invasion. According to the United Nations, more than 3.6 million people have fled the country since Russia invaded in late February. Cihovska said she saw many refugees in Poland when she was assisting her sister.

“It is really hard and when we walk on the street and there were Polish young people singing some Ukrainian supporting songs and they were raising money for the Ukraine. There were many Ukrainians crying, just crying,” explained Cihovska.

During a meeting with allies in Brussels, Belgium, President Biden announced that the United States would harbor thousands of refugees from the war.

“Many Ukrainian refugees will wish to stay in Europe closer to their homes, but we also will welcome 100,000 Ukrainians to the United States with a focus on reuniting families,” said Biden.

Cihovska said her sister’s visa is good for 6 months and she will not overstay the visa when it expires. She said she is thankful for the assistance the United States is providing to people from her home country.

“I’m really thankful to America and I’m thankful to the government for actually getting this program to work and helping Ukraine,” said Cihovska.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.