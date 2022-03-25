NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Substitute teacher saves student choking during lunch

The teacher’s quick action and the other students’ reactions were caught on camera. (Source: WSIL, DAVIE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, SADIE CARWYLE, BUCKNER FAMILY, CNN)
By Evie Allen
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA, Ill. (WSIL) – A substitute teacher in Illinois is receiving praise after she saved a choking student’s life.

The teacher’s quick action and the other students’ reactions were all caught on camera.

Fifth-grader Ryan Bucker said it’s a day he will never forget.

“I pick up my corndog to eat and halfway through, I take a little bit too big of a bite and then I start to choke,” the 10-year-old explained. “I couldn’t think straight, and I was scared.”

Sadie Carwyle was substitute teaching that day and noticed something was wrong. She saw Ryan look at her and put his hands around his neck to show that he was choking.

Trained in a CAN course, Carwyle rushed to the student and began performing the Heimlich maneuver.

She said she thought about her parents in that moment – her mom was a nurse, and her stepdad was an EMT and police officer.

“I just grew up knowing that taking action is the best thing to do, so I guess the adrenaline, having them as my parents, I just knew how to do it right then and there,” Carwyle said.

She and Ryan were emotional after the incident, shedding a few tears.

“It’s a day that I most definitely will not forget being here, and I will live with it forever,” Carwyle said.

Ryan showed his appreciation with a gift – a willow tree with a boy holding a heart.

Copyright 2022 WSIL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in...
CMPD: Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while driving down road in Charlotte
Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
I-277 reopens in Charlotte after early-morning shutdown due to police situation on bridge
The old building that sits on the corner of Holbrooks Road and Central Avenue was the first...
Charlotte couple claims racial discrimination in lawsuit over attempts to buy old Torrence Lytle School
Luke Alexander Morgan, 32, was charged.
Deputies charge man accused of strangling girlfriend in Rowan County
Kelvin Wayne Simmons was charged with Robbery with a dangerous weapon as well as Filing a False...
Man arrested in bank robbery, accused of making false 911 call prompting Pfeiffer University lockdown

Latest News

Students will get clear backpacks on March 29
‘It’s a change for better:’ CMS students at Cochrane Collegiate Academy receiving clear backpacks next Tuesday
Unclaimed income tax refunds totaling almost $1.5 billion may be waiting for an estimated 1.5...
IRS: $1.5B available in tax refunds from 2018, window closing for those to file
Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
I-277 reopens in Charlotte after early-morning shutdown due to police situation on bridge
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges