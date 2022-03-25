NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Second Garth Brooks show announced in Charlotte

There is an eight-ticket limit.
Country superstar Garth Brooks is set to play Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, July 16, at 7 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second show has been added to Garth Brooks’ live performance in Charlotte.

The country music legend will now perform at 7 p.m. July 15 at the Bank of America Stadium in addition to his previously scheduled July 16 concert.

The event takes place rain or shine.

[Garth Brooks bringing tour to Bank of America Stadium after multiple pandemic cancellations]

Tickets are on sale now with an eight-ticket limit.

Want to go? Visit Ticketmaster online, call 877-654-2784 or visit the Ticketmaster app.

The all-inclusive ticket price is $94.95.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges
Sunset Road shooting
Juvenile seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte car wash
The murder trial ended in four days for Derrick McIlwain, who was charged with the murder of...
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2019 killing of girlfriend in S.C.
Gloria Williams was sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to kidnapping and interference...
‘I need my mother home’: Woman asks court to reduce sentence of woman who kidnapped her
Transgender woman talks brutal attack caught on video on Charlotte bus

Latest News

Catawba County retail store aims to help people and animals in need
Catawba County retail store aims to help people and animals in need
Stanly County native who died in attack on Pearl Harbor returned to N.C.
Stanly County native who died in attack on Pearl Harbor returned to N.C.
Juvenile seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte car wash
Juvenile seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte car wash
Off-duty CMPD officer delivers baby in backseat of vehicle
Off-duty CMPD officer delivers baby in backseat of vehicle
Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury
Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury