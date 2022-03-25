Second Garth Brooks show announced in Charlotte
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second show has been added to Garth Brooks’ live performance in Charlotte.
The country music legend will now perform at 7 p.m. July 15 at the Bank of America Stadium in addition to his previously scheduled July 16 concert.
The event takes place rain or shine.
Tickets are on sale now with an eight-ticket limit.
Want to go? Visit Ticketmaster online, call 877-654-2784 or visit the Ticketmaster app.
The all-inclusive ticket price is $94.95.
