Second Garth Brooks show announced in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second show has been added to Garth Brooks’ live performance in Charlotte.

The country music legend will now perform at 7 p.m. July 15 at the Bank of America Stadium in addition to his previously scheduled July 16 concert.

The event takes place rain or shine.

[Garth Brooks bringing tour to Bank of America Stadium after multiple pandemic cancellations]

Tickets are on sale now with an eight-ticket limit.

Want to go? Visit Ticketmaster online, call 877-654-2784 or visit the Ticketmaster app.

The all-inclusive ticket price is $94.95.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.