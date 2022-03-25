SC Forestry Commission lifts statewide Red Flag Fire Alert

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission is lifting the Red Flag Fire Alert they issued for weather conditions that elevated the risk of wildfires.

Officials said the alert will end on Wednesday, March 30, at 6:00 a.m.

They said they are discontinuing the alert as the dangerous conditions have mostly passed. They added that the chance of rain on Thursday will also lessen the risk of fires.

Although they are lifting the Red Flag Fire Alert, officials still urge residents to use caution when burning outdoors. State law requires anyone planning to burn outdoors (outside city limits) to let the Forestry Commission know in advance and take the proper precautions.

Learn more about SC outdoor burning laws here.

