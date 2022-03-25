NC DHHS Flu
Police looking for suspect vehicle after 19-year-old killed on I-85 in Gaston Co.

Gaston County North Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes of I-85 South are closed near Exit 13 (Edgewood Road)
Police responded to a reported shooting that left one person dead on I-85 South Tuesday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police responded to a reported shooting that left one person dead on I-85 South Tuesday evening.

Gaston County Police said the shooting happened near exit 13. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 19-year-old Uriah Diondreus McCree suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

McCree was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

All lanes of I-85 South were closed near exit 13 (Edgewood Road). The roads did not re-open until around 10 p.m. The details of what occurred leading up to the shooting are unclear right now.

Police are looking for a 2012 or later Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows, spoiler, and possibly factory chrome rims. Officers are also looking for the identity of the car’s occupants.

The car was last seen heading south on I-85 before turning onto exit 10 toward Kings Mountain and Shelby on Highway 74.

Stock Photo- this is not the actual suspect vehicle
Stock Photo- this is not the actual suspect vehicle(Provided by Gaston County Police)

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. J. L. Henderson with Bessemer City Police Department at 704-629-2235 or Det. S. J. Brogdon at 704-866-3320.

Information leading to the identification of the suspect(s) can be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 through Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Officials have not provided any other details about what happened.

