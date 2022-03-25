Pepsi teams up with IHOP for maple syrup cola

NC DHHS Flu
Pepsi and IHOP join forces to introduce Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.
Pepsi and IHOP join forces to introduce Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.(PEPSICO via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT
(CNN) - Pepsi and IHOP have joined forces to introduce Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.

It follows a spate of other unusual limited-edition flavors in recent years, including Pepsi Apple Pie and Pepsi Cracker Jack.

The soft drink giant announced the new drink on Thursday.

It’s not available at the retail level, not even at IHOP locations.

However, it is available through a social media giveaway until March 29.

For a chance to get the new drink, use either Instagram or Twitter to post a photo or video of a stack of pancakes.

Just tag IHOP and add the hashtags #ShowUsYourStack and #PepsiSweepstakes.

Two thousand winners will be selected, and one winner will also get a custom Pepsi spout, inspired by IHOP’s iconic syrup pitchers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

