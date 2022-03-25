NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges

Shi Smith
Shi Smith(Union Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Panthers wide receiver and former South Carolina Gamecock was arrested in the Upstate on Friday.

According to the Union County Detention Center, Shi Smith is charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and speeding.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Smith was pulled over in his Mercedes Benz on Highway 176 because he was driving 86 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone. The deputy smelled marijuana when he made the traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Smith had a bond hearing Friday evening and was released on a $6,000 surety bond.

Smith was selected by the Panthers in the sixth round in 2021. When he played for the University of South Carolina, Smith was named one of four permanent team captains and earned two Second-Team All-SEC honors.

Smith is an Upstate native and attended Union County High School.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in...
CMPD: Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while driving down road in Charlotte
Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
I-277 reopens in Charlotte after early-morning shutdown due to police situation on bridge
The old building that sits on the corner of Holbrooks Road and Central Avenue was the first...
Charlotte couple claims racial discrimination in lawsuit over attempts to buy old Torrence Lytle School
Luke Alexander Morgan, 32, was charged.
Deputies charge man accused of strangling girlfriend in Rowan County
Kelvin Wayne Simmons was charged with Robbery with a dangerous weapon as well as Filing a False...
Man arrested in bank robbery, accused of making false 911 call prompting Pfeiffer University lockdown

Latest News

Students will get clear backpacks on March 29
‘It’s a change for better:’ CMS students at Cochrane Collegiate Academy receiving clear backpacks next Tuesday
Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
I-277 reopens in Charlotte after early-morning shutdown due to police situation on bridge
The murder trial ended in four days for Derrick McIlwain, who was charged with the murder of...
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2019 killing of girlfriend in S.C.
Kelvin Wayne Simmons was charged with Robbery with a dangerous weapon as well as Filing a False...
Man arrested in bank robbery, accused of making false 911 call prompting Pfeiffer University lockdown