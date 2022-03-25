NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Alexander County, N.C.

A statement says the survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds to 110 MPH and a width of 150 yards occurred in this area.
A statement says the survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds to 110 MPH and a...
A statement says the survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds to 110 MPH and a width of 150 yards occurred in this area.(Sky 3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 110 miles per hour touched down in the Taylorsville area of Alexander County on Wednesday.

On Friday, NWS meteorologists surveyed storm damage near Taylorsville. The NWS office in Greenville-Spartanburg SC conducted a storm survey for the area northwest of Taylorsville.

The survey was in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area on Wednesday, March 23.

A statement says the survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds to 110 MPH and a width of 150 yards occurred in this area.

Alexander County officials say it appears there was a 5-6 mile stretch of wind damage that included damage from the EF1 Tornado, which had winds of at least 110 mph.

Several houses sustained damage during the severe storm, with many downed trees. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

A final assessment including results of the survey are expected to be completed and transmitted via a Public Information Statement later Friday evening.

The storm survey information will also be available on the NWS website.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in...
CMPD: Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while driving down road in Charlotte
Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
I-277 reopens in Charlotte after early-morning shutdown due to police situation on bridge
The old building that sits on the corner of Holbrooks Road and Central Avenue was the first...
Charlotte couple claims racial discrimination in lawsuit over attempts to buy old Torrence Lytle School
Luke Alexander Morgan, 32, was charged.
Deputies charge man accused of strangling girlfriend in Rowan County
Kelvin Wayne Simmons was charged with Robbery with a dangerous weapon as well as Filing a False...
Man arrested in bank robbery, accused of making false 911 call prompting Pfeiffer University lockdown

Latest News

Expect gusty winds over the weekend.
Cool, breezy weekend coming up before warming trend next week
Highs will stay in the 60s this weekend before returning to the 70s next week.
Cool, breezy weekend coming up before warming trend next week
Today's high temperatures
Windy weather this weekend
First Alert weather
Windy weekend ahead through the area