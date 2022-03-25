NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Alexander County, N.C.

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 110 miles per hour touched down in the Taylorsville area of Alexander County on Wednesday.

On Friday, NWS meteorologists surveyed storm damage near Taylorsville. The NWS office in Greenville-Spartanburg SC conducted a storm survey for the area northwest of Taylorsville.

The survey was in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area on Wednesday, March 23.

A statement says the survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds to 110 MPH and a width of 150 yards occurred in this area.

Alexander County officials say it appears there was a 5-6 mile stretch of wind damage that included damage from the EF1 Tornado, which had winds of at least 110 mph.

Several houses sustained damage during the severe storm, with many downed trees. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

A final assessment including results of the survey are expected to be completed and transmitted via a Public Information Statement later Friday evening.

The storm survey information will also be available on the NWS website.

