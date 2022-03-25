Moochie’s Tavern to help raise money to build St. Jude Dream Home

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QC Life) - A local restaurant is partnering with St. Jude Dream Home builder Jeff Newton this weekend for a heartwarming cause.

Moochie’s Tavern in Matthews is hosting a day of BBQ and music this weekend to help raise money to purchase 2X4s that will be used to construct the dream home. The restaurant will also be selling a special cocktail nicknamed ‘The Fighter’ that will help raise funds for the wood.

Gylana Jones from Moochie’s Tavern stopped by the QC Kitchen this morning to give some information regarding the fundraiser, as well as to whip up one of the cocktails.

The event begins at noon on Saturday.

If you can’t make it to Moochie’s this weekend, you can still donate to the cause by visiting Dream Home’s website.

Those who participate in the fundraiser will eventually have an opportunity to write messages of hope and love on the purchased 2X4s.

