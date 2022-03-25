Man charged, accused of trying to meet underage victim in Granite Quarry park for sex

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is set to appear in court on Friday for a first appearance on charges that tried to meet a 15-year-old in a park for sex.

Detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department arrested Steven Jerome Anthony Polk Jr, 41, of Salisbury, after an undercover chat operation resulted in Polk allegedly trying to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old child and carry out sexual acts.

Investigators say the joint investigation began when Polk contacted the undercover detective with the RCSO through social media, and soon began sending sexually explicit messages. Polk eventually requested that he and the child meet at the Granite Quarry Civic Park in order to carry out these sexual acts. Investigators from both agencies waited for Polk, and arrested him on site.

Polk was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Steven Polk Jr. was charged with solicitation of a child by computer, disseminating obscene material to a minor, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $50,000 secured bond and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

