NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Leave our neighborhood’: Couple charged with harassing Russian neighbor

The Pittsburgh couple held up signs that read 'Leave our neighborhood.'
The Pittsburgh couple held up signs that read 'Leave our neighborhood.'(WPXI, Pittsburgh Police via CNN Newsource)
By WPXI staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WPXI) - A Pittsburgh couple has been charged with harassing their Russian neighbor, including holding up signs that read “Leave our neighborhood,” police say.

Investigators said that the couple has repeatedly targeted the Russian native at his home since late February, with some of the incidents captured in photos and videos.

According to a police report, in addition to holding up the signs, they threw bags of rice with explicit messages condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin and dog feces in the man’s yard.

The man says he does not support what is happening in his native country.

Vasily Potanin said his neighbors have harrassed him because he is Russian.
Vasily Potanin said his neighbors have harrassed him because he is Russian.(WPXI, Pittsburgh Police via CNN Newsource)

“They assume that just because of my nationality, I must be profiting from that. I’m Putin’s spy. I work for him. All this nonsense,” Vasily Potanin told WPXI. “Honestly I think for them, the best thing that can happen is they can have the consequences legally for their actions and they should face them.”

The couple is charged with ethnic intimidation. They are scheduled to go before a judge for a preliminary hearing on May 4.

Copyright 2022 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges
Sunset Road shooting
Juvenile seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte car wash
The murder trial ended in four days for Derrick McIlwain, who was charged with the murder of...
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2019 killing of girlfriend in S.C.
Gloria Williams was sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to kidnapping and interference...
‘I need my mother home’: Woman asks court to reduce sentence of woman who kidnapped her
Transgender woman talks brutal attack caught on video on Charlotte bus

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken tries to calm allies ahead of possible Iran deal
Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.
500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee
Stock graphic
Woman dies in crash after speeding, failing to wear seatbelt
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
Oscars
Oscars set for return to normal, except all the changes