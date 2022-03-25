I-277 reopens in Charlotte after early-morning shutdown due to police situation on bridge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Part of I-277 was shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte early Friday morning as police de-escalated an emergency situation.

The situation started before 7:30 a.m. Traffic along Brookshire Freeway (I-277) between Davidson and Brevard streets was impacted and had been redirected to 11th and 12th streets.

Interstate 277 Closure



Interstate 277 in Uptown Charlotte has been closed down in both directions as CMPD Officers are in the process of de-escalating an emergency situation on a bridge that passes over Interstate 277. Please use an alternate route in your commute. #clt #cltnews pic.twitter.com/5LW1163jI8 — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 25, 2022

Officers made contact with a subject on the Caldwell Street bridge.

Officers shut down I-277. The Community Policing Crisis Response Team, Patrol officers and SWAT negotiators all worked together on speaking with the subject on the bridge.

After speaking with negotiators, the subject was safely taken into custody shortly after 9:20 a.m. Shortly after 9:30 a.m., all roads were reopened except for Caldwell Steet.

