I-277 reopens in Charlotte after early-morning shutdown due to police situation on bridge

Brookshire Freeway between Davidson and Brevard streets was previously shut down in both directions.
Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Part of I-277 was shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte early Friday morning as police de-escalated an emergency situation.

The situation started before 7:30 a.m. Traffic along Brookshire Freeway (I-277) between Davidson and Brevard streets was impacted and had been redirected to 11th and 12th streets.

Officers made contact with a subject on the Caldwell Street bridge.

Officers shut down I-277. The Community Policing Crisis Response Team, Patrol officers and SWAT negotiators all worked together on speaking with the subject on the bridge.

After speaking with negotiators, the subject was safely taken into custody shortly after 9:20 a.m. Shortly after 9:30 a.m., all roads were reopened except for Caldwell Steet.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to provide that information by calling 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

