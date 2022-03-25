Hoops with a purpose: Charlotte tournament to address gun violence, prevention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The sounds of a basketball for a group of Charlotte teenagers is like a favorite song that repeats. Basketball is also a safe haven.

“I’ve been playing since I was four,” said 13-year-old Jeremiah Franklin.

“It’s kind of a way to get away from things like I don’t get in trouble or nothing but like, I just kind of play basketball to like think about stuff, or just in my free time because I love the game,” said 13-year-old Askia Mustafa.

That zone is where community leaders are hoping to find Charlotte’s teenagers.

“Homicides are hitting our neighborhoods and the best way to talk to these young kids is to get into what they want to do, things that they love, and then bringing that conversation to where they are. So that’s what we using basketball to do,” said Greg Jackson, founder of Heal Charlotte.

This weekend, Stop the Violence CLT, Heal Charlotte and Anthony Morrow Charities will host a basketball tournament to focus on gun violence education and prevention awareness.

“You know, you start to see what they’re really passionate about. You start to see the character and personality all those things come out on the basketball court, you get the purest form of them, and that’s when we want to speak to them,” Jackson added.

Ira Lawrence, with Bunk 57, agreed.

“Basketball actually gives them a place for one to channel all of the energy that they have inside them because sometimes you have positive energy and negative energy,” he said.

The violence across Charlotte has not only impacted the adults but the teens as well. Last week, three teenagers were shot, including a 14-year-old who lost his life.

“It’s just sad, but sometimes you make get scared off it because it’s people our age doing it on a regular basis,” Franklin said.

He also says it is important to have the conversation about teen violence.

“Keep spreading awareness and for us to realize that there’s other issues that we need to solve other than small things like that and there’s better ways to handle it,” Franklin said.

As the eight teams hit the court for the tournament, there is a deeper lesson to learn this weekend.

“The message is really about brotherhood. You know every young Black male that’s out here on the basketball court, and even the ones that are not here today. We’re all brothers. And that’s something that that needs to be known,” said Lawrence. “You know that we’re all brothers. We’re all a part of the same family. God created us equal, you know, and that and that. You had to realize that when you see another face that looks like yours, that’s not your enemy.”

The “Stellar 8″ basketball tournament starts on Saturday and wraps up on April 2 with the final four and championship game. The winning team will win a $1,000 prize.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.