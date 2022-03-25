Homicide investigation underway in southeast Charlotte apartments

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment breezeway in southeast Charlotte Friday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a building in the 2700 block of Cross Point Circle just after 3:49 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Overman is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or online at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

