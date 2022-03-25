NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gov. Cooper orders flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday in honor of fallen Marines

Four U.S. Marines based at Camp Lejeune died during a training exercise in Norway on March 18.
North Carolina state flag
North Carolina state flag(WBTV | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered for all U.S. and state flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of four Camp Lejeune based Marines who died during a training flight in Norway on March 18.

The order will go into effect at sunrise on Monday, March 28 and will continue through sunset on Wednesday, March 30.

The Marines were Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Ky., Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio, Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.

All four were assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing stationed at Marine Corps Air Station in New River, N.C.

Related: Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash

“Our hearts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the four Marines from North Carolina who lost their lives overseas,” Cooper said. “We’re grateful for our service members today and every day.”

The incident happened in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022, which was a NATO-backed training exercise that included many allies and partner nations.

Gov. Cooper is also encouraging individuals, businesses, schools and municipalities to fly flags at half-staff in the fallen Marines’ honor.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges
Sunset Road shooting
Juvenile seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte car wash
The murder trial ended in four days for Derrick McIlwain, who was charged with the murder of...
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2019 killing of girlfriend in S.C.
Gloria Williams was sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to kidnapping and interference...
‘I need my mother home’: Woman asks court to reduce sentence of woman who kidnapped her
Transgender woman talks brutal attack caught on video on Charlotte bus

Latest News

Catawba County retail store aims to help people and animals in need
Catawba County retail store aims to help people and animals in need
Stanly County native who died in attack on Pearl Harbor returned to N.C.
Stanly County native who died in attack on Pearl Harbor returned to N.C.
Juvenile seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte car wash
Juvenile seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte car wash
Off-duty CMPD officer delivers baby in backseat of vehicle
Off-duty CMPD officer delivers baby in backseat of vehicle
Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury
Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury