Wood shop destroyed in early-morning fire

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire early Friday morning shut down Gilead Road as crews worked to extinguish the blaze. It has since reopened.

The fire started off the 6110 block of Gilead Road, around Woodring Farms and Beatties Ford Road. Huntersville Fire Department tweeted that a building at the scene was fully involved.

Stations 2, 4 are on scene of a fully involved building fire, 6110 Block of Gilead Road. Adding our Station 1. Use caution & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver #WorkingFire pic.twitter.com/HHLJmNt3xF — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) March 25, 2022

Crews reported that Gilead Road was closed between Beatties Ford and Bud Henderson roads.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.