Wood shop destroyed in early-morning fire
The building was a total loss.
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire early Friday morning shut down Gilead Road as crews worked to extinguish the blaze. It has since reopened.
The fire started off the 6110 block of Gilead Road, around Woodring Farms and Beatties Ford Road. Huntersville Fire Department tweeted that a building at the scene was fully involved.
Crews reported that Gilead Road was closed between Beatties Ford and Bud Henderson roads.
