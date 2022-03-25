NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Father sentenced in court for murder of 4-week-old son

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering...
William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A father found guilty of killing his infant son was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 15 years.

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.

Investigators said Beasley’s infant son, Zachary, was beaten to death in May 2020, according to WOIO.

Firefighters responded to the family’s apartment in May 2020 for reports of a 3-week-old baby that was having trouble breathing.

Paramedics took the infant to the hospital. He died from his injuries a week later.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the baby’s death was ruled a homicide from “complications of blunt force injury to head, trunk and extremities with skeletal and brain injuries.”

Beasley was previously offered a plea deal on two separate occasions, but his lawyers rejected both offers, bringing the case to a jury trial.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
I-277 reopens in Charlotte after early-morning shutdown due to police situation on bridge
Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges
Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
Police looking for suspect vehicle after 19-year-old killed on I-85 in Gaston Co.
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
The murder trial ended in four days for Derrick McIlwain, who was charged with the murder of...
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2019 killing of girlfriend in S.C.

Latest News

Catawba County retail store aims to help people and animals in need
Catawba County retail store aims to help people and animals in need
Stanly County native who died in attack on Pearl Harbor returned to N.C.
Stanly County native who died in attack on Pearl Harbor returned to N.C.
Off-duty CMPD officer delivers baby in backseat of vehicle
Off-duty CMPD officer delivers baby in backseat of vehicle
Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury
Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury
Juvenile seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte car wash
Juvenile seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte car wash