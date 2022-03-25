Cooler temperatures ahead, with gusty winds at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cooling trend will develop for Friday and the weekend, with wind gusts over 35 mph at times on Saturday. You will need to wear some extra layers for Sunday, with morning low temperatures in the lower 30s around Charlotte, to mid-20 in the mountains.

Friday will feature highs in the 60s for the piedmont, and 40s in the mountains.

Gusty winds over 35 mph will be possible at times on Saturday.

Temperatures will be at or below freezing for Sunday morning.

Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies, with chilly overnight low temperatures in the lower 40s around Charlotte, and mid-30s for the mountains.

Friday will start off with plenty of sunshine, yet clouds will increase through the afternoon, with a few sprinkles possible. Friday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the piedmont, and upper 40s in the mountains.

Saturday looks mainly dry for the piedmont, yet the NC mountains may see some scattered snow showers for the higher elevations. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 60s around Charlotte, to lower 40s in the mountains. Gusty winds will develop during the day Saturday, with wind gusts around 35 to 40 mph at times.

Sunday will be our coolest day this week, with morning low temperatures in the mid-20s in the mountains, and lower 30s in the piedmont. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be around 60 degrees for Charlotte and the piedmont, and lower 40s for the mountains.

A warming trend develops for next week, with low to mid 60s for Monday and Tuesday, with 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered rain showers are possible by late Thursday and Thursday night.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay warm this weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.