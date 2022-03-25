NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Contact tracing reduced COVID cases during winter 2020, new study says

Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21%...
Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21% in late 2020 as vaccines were first becoming available. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study published Friday shows contact tracing works and estimates it prevented more than 1 million COVID-19 cases during the winter of 2020.

The study was published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.

Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21% in late 2020 as vaccines were first becoming available.

It used hospitalization data and estimates to predict contact tracing prevented more than 1 million COVID-19 cases and up to about 33,000 hospitalizations over the course of two months.

Officials say what happens in the U.K. tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in...
CMPD: Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while driving down road in Charlotte
Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
I-277 reopens in Charlotte after early-morning shutdown due to police situation on bridge
The old building that sits on the corner of Holbrooks Road and Central Avenue was the first...
Charlotte couple claims racial discrimination in lawsuit over attempts to buy old Torrence Lytle School
Luke Alexander Morgan, 32, was charged.
Deputies charge man accused of strangling girlfriend in Rowan County
Kelvin Wayne Simmons was charged with Robbery with a dangerous weapon as well as Filing a False...
Man arrested in bank robbery, accused of making false 911 call prompting Pfeiffer University lockdown

Latest News

Students will get clear backpacks on March 29
‘It’s a change for better:’ CMS students at Cochrane Collegiate Academy receiving clear backpacks next Tuesday
Unclaimed income tax refunds totaling almost $1.5 billion may be waiting for an estimated 1.5...
IRS: $1.5B available in tax refunds from 2018, window closing for those to file
Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
I-277 reopens in Charlotte after early-morning shutdown due to police situation on bridge
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges