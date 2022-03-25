College student Sierra Ward undergoes successful surgery to remove tumor from brain stem

NC DHHS Flu
She’s a smart and spunky 19-year-old from Hickory, in Catawba County, who had surgery Thursday at Duke University Hospital.
By Molly Grantham
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - We want to introduce Sierra Ward as the newest one of our #MollysKids.

Sierra’s aunt Bethany Crumpton wrote earlier this week about her niece. Sierra’s mom, Elisha Ward, then emailed as well.

“Sierra is a college student, going to school to be an elementary school teacher,” Bethany said. “She sings in the choir at church and is a registered behavioral tech who works with children who live with autism. Out of nowhere six weeks ago, Sierra started having neurological issues: facial numbness, a fire sensation in her face, a loss of feeling in her arm and hand, dizziness, constant ear ringing, sensitivity to light, and very bad headaches. Nothing would help with her head pain.”

Sierra’s primary care doctor ordered an MRI. That resulted in a cyst-like mass being discovered. Due to constant head pain, she was sent to Duke where an additional MRI was taken.

That scan revealed a tumor/lesion on Sierra’s brainstem. Her family met with a surgeon who said surgery was the only option.

“It’s set for March 24th,” Bethany said. “It’s going to be an involved procedure: Part of Sierra’s skull will be removed to take the tumor from her brain stem. There are lots of possible complications, and her parents (being that Sierra is only 19) are leaving work to stay with her at Duke.”

Late Thursday night - writing this on March 24th - Bethany wrote with a new update and said the surgery went well and doctors say they got all of the tumor!

“It was four hours long and so far no major complications,” she said. “We are so thankful! From the sample they got today they are saying it is benign, though they will find out fully next week once the whole sample has been looked at. We never know what tomorrow or the future will hold, but we wanted everyone to know how special she is.”

Welcome to #MollysKids, Sierra.

-Molly

