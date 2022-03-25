CMS girls’ high school flag football league to kick off at Hough High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Athletics and the Carolina Panthers will celebrate the opening night of the new CMS High School Girls Flag Football League Friday March 25, 2022 at Hough High School.

Twenty high school teams will begin league play as part of the pilot program’s inaugural season. Each team will play two games on Friday as part of their a ten-game schedule.

The league championship tournament will be played Sunday May 15, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

The intramural/club-level program is designed to provide high school girls with increased access and opportunities to participate in the fast-growing sport of girls’ high school flag football, which has been sanctioned as a varsity sport in six states across the country.

Carolina Panthers Charities has provided $50,000 in program funding, school resources and custom Nike school uniforms to support the success of the program.

“This year we celebrate 50 years of Title IX. There has been great strides in closing the gender gap, but we still have work to do. I believe it is important that we do our part and intentionally create more opportunities for girls in sports,” said CMS Director of Athletics Ericia Turner. “We are grateful for the Carolina Panthers for providing resources which support this opportunity for our female student-athletes. CMS is honored to be a leader in establishing High School Girls Flag Football.”

“The Carolina Panthers are thrilled to partner with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Athletics in the creation of this important pilot Girls High School Flag Football League, which will provide increased participation opportunities and access to the sport of football for high school girls,” said Panthers Director of Community Relations Riley Fields. “We are hopeful this effort will also be a catalyst for sanctioning Girls High School Flag Football as a varsity sport in the future.”

