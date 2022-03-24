Wind, cooler weather rounding out the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a cool down and some gusty winds to move into our area for the end of the week.

Today: Mostly cloudy, mild

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Saturday: Sunny, cooler

Besides a stray shower, this Thursday afternoon stays mild and breezy with a mix of sunshine and clouds; highs will range from the 60s in the mountains to 70s across the piedmont. As cooler, drier air begins to move in for tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Forecast wind gusts (First Alert Weather)

Gusty winds and chillier temperatures will dominate the weekend but at least we stay sunny and dry in the piedmont. Both Saturday and Sunday mornings will start out with colder temperatures in the 20s and 30s. In the mountains, there will be a chance for some scattered rain/snow showers early Saturday morning.

The rest of the afternoon will be mostly sunny and windy with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. On Tuesday, our cold snap will finally come to an end. We’ll have to deal with a little more cloud cover on Tuesday afternoon but remain mild and dry with highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. On Thursday there will be a chance for some scattered showers otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.

High temperatures this week (First Alert Weather)

