NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Transgender athlete ban heads to South Carolina Senate floor

Opponents say South Carolina college teams could end up being unable to play if other teams have a transgender athlete or protest a law.
A bill to ban transgender athletes will head to the floor of the South Carolina Senate.
A bill to ban transgender athletes will head to the floor of the South Carolina Senate.(Source: Florence B. Baller)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - After nearly two years of work, supporters of a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ and women’s sports in South Carolina high schools and public colleges have gotten a proposal out of committee.

But the bill as written — especially including colleges and private schools — didn’t appear to have enthusiastic support among Republicans in the Senate Education Committee.

Chairman Greg Hembree says he supports the general idea of the bill, but the proposal hasn’t been thought out.

Opponents say South Carolina college teams could end up being unable to play if other teams have a transgender athlete or protest a law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in...
CMPD: Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while driving down road in Charlotte
The old building that sits on the corner of Holbrooks Road and Central Avenue was the first...
Charlotte couple claims racial discrimination in lawsuit over attempts to buy old Torrence Lytle School
Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
Interstate 277 reopened after police respond to emergency situation
Luke Alexander Morgan, 32, was charged.
Deputies charge man accused of strangling girlfriend in Rowan County
Kelvin Wayne Simmons was arrested after a bank robbery that led to Pfeiffer University and...
Man arrested in bank robbery that prompted Pfeiffer University lockdown

Latest News

Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
Police looking for suspect vehicle after 19-year-old killed on I-85 in Gaston Co.
A statement says the survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds to 110 MPH and a...
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Alexander County, N.C.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Former President Donald Trump headed to N.C. to endorse Ted Budd in campaign rally
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Medic: One seriously injured in Charlotte house fire
Kelvin Wayne Simmons was arrested after a bank robbery that led to Pfeiffer University and...
Man arrested in bank robbery that prompted Pfeiffer University lockdown