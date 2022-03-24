Traffic stop by deputies yields drugs, gun in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), Special Investigations Unit (SIU), and Gang Intelligence Task Force were conducting saturation patrol of a known high-crime area when they conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Lincoln MKZ.

Deputies say once the vehicle came to a stop, the driver, now identified as Aaron Darius Holtzlcaw, 38, attempted to run from the traffic stop.

Hotlzclaw ran approximately 150 yards before he was apprehended by deputies. They say that during the foot pursuit, Holtzclaw tried to throw away a hard-cased bag. The bag was found to contain numerous illicit narcotics including 264 suspected Ecstasy tablets, 64 grams of suspected marijuana, and 5 grams of MDMA Molly.

These narcotics had a street value worth in excess of $8000.

During a search of the Lincoln, deputies found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol as well as suspected drug paraphernalia. Holtzclaw is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from owning or possessing a firearm.

Holtsclaw is also listed as a Project Safe Offender and is a suspected gang member.

Holtsclaw was arrested on-site and charged with the following: trafficking in MDMA Ecstasy, drug possession with the intent to sell/deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, possession of a firearm y a felon, and carrying a concealed hand gun.

Holstclaw received a $150,000 secured bond, and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Holtzclaw has a lengthy criminal history with convictions which include: possession of a firearm by a felon, cocaine possession, carrying a concealed gun, resisting police, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

