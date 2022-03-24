NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Traffic stop by deputies yields drugs, gun in Rowan County

New charges for convicted felon
Aaron Darius Holtzlcaw was charged.
Aaron Darius Holtzlcaw was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), Special Investigations Unit (SIU), and Gang Intelligence Task Force were conducting saturation patrol of a known high-crime area when they conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Lincoln MKZ.

Deputies say once the vehicle came to a stop, the driver, now identified as Aaron Darius Holtzlcaw, 38, attempted to run from the traffic stop.

Hotlzclaw ran approximately 150 yards before he was apprehended by deputies. They say that during the foot pursuit, Holtzclaw tried to throw away a hard-cased bag. The bag was found to contain numerous illicit narcotics including 264 suspected Ecstasy tablets, 64 grams of suspected marijuana, and 5 grams of MDMA Molly.

These narcotics had a street value worth in excess of $8000.

During a search of the Lincoln, deputies found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol as well as suspected drug paraphernalia. Holtzclaw is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from owning or possessing a firearm.

Holtsclaw is also listed as a Project Safe Offender and is a suspected gang member.

Holtsclaw was arrested on-site and charged with the following: trafficking in MDMA Ecstasy, drug possession with the intent to sell/deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, possession of a firearm y a felon, and carrying a concealed hand gun.

Holstclaw received a $150,000 secured bond, and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Holtzclaw has a lengthy criminal history with convictions which include: possession of a firearm by a felon, cocaine possession, carrying a concealed gun, resisting police, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in...
CMPD: Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while driving down road in Charlotte
The old building that sits on the corner of Holbrooks Road and Central Avenue was the first...
Charlotte couple claims racial discrimination in lawsuit over attempts to buy old Torrence Lytle School
Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
Interstate 277 reopened after police respond to emergency situation
Luke Alexander Morgan, 32, was charged.
Deputies charge man accused of strangling girlfriend in Rowan County
Kelvin Wayne Simmons was arrested after a bank robbery that led to Pfeiffer University and...
Man arrested in bank robbery that prompted Pfeiffer University lockdown

Latest News

Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
Police looking for suspect vehicle after 19-year-old killed on I-85 in Gaston Co.
A statement says the survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds to 110 MPH and a...
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Alexander County, N.C.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Former President Donald Trump headed to N.C. to endorse Ted Budd in campaign rally
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Medic: One seriously injured in Charlotte house fire
Kelvin Wayne Simmons was arrested after a bank robbery that led to Pfeiffer University and...
Man arrested in bank robbery that prompted Pfeiffer University lockdown