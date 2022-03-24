Rain chances decrease Thursday, gusty winds increase Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With last night’s stormy cold front stalled over the Carolina coastal plain, today will bring a wide variety of weather across the WBTV viewing area.

Clouds/rain southeast, more sun northwest

Gusty winds flare up Friday and Saturday

Turns much cooler over the weekend

Haves & Have-Nots Today across the @wbtv_news area: More sunshine, very low rain chances in the mountains & northern Foothills, lots more clouds around #CLT / the Piedmont & a continued rain risk (generally) along & S/E of I-85, give or take. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/oooouy69jO — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 24, 2022

Deeper into drier air, the mountains and northern Foothills will enjoy more sunshine with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. The Piedmont may not get much rain, but sunshine may be hard to come by. Charlotte-area afternoon readings will make it back to the lower 70s. The Pee Dee River Valley will remain cloudy all day and there may be a shower from time to time with highs near 70 degrees.

Probably not a lot of rain around #CLT & points N/W of I-85 today, but clouds may be stubborn most of the day. Best rain risk in eastern sections of the @wbtv_news area, more sun in mts & Foothills. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/9ewyRJJZwN — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 24, 2022

It’ll be clear to partly cloudy and cooler tonight with lows in the 40s.

Friday brings the start of a cooling trend, with partly sunny skies, a gusty breeze and highs in the seasonal middle 60s.

The weekend looks unseasonably cool. Highs in the low 60s are forecast Saturday and it will be downright blustery as a cold front blows through the Carolinas. Behind the front, afternoon readings will probably only get back to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Sunday with cold overnight lows falling into the 30s both weekend nights. A stray shower is possible Saturday, and probably even a few snow showers in the mountains where it will be much colder.

Temperatures are expected to recover quickly early next week.

