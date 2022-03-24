NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rain chances decrease Thursday, gusty winds increase Friday

Deeper into drier air, the mountains and northern Foothills will enjoy more sunshine with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Deeper into drier air, the mountains and northern Foothills will enjoy more sunshine with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With last night’s stormy cold front stalled over the Carolina coastal plain, today will bring a wide variety of weather across the WBTV viewing area.

  • Clouds/rain southeast, more sun northwest
  • Gusty winds flare up Friday and Saturday
  • Turns much cooler over the weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Deeper into drier air, the mountains and northern Foothills will enjoy more sunshine with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. The Piedmont may not get much rain, but sunshine may be hard to come by. Charlotte-area afternoon readings will make it back to the lower 70s. The Pee Dee River Valley will remain cloudy all day and there may be a shower from time to time with highs near 70 degrees.

It’ll be clear to partly cloudy and cooler tonight with lows in the 40s.

Friday brings the start of a cooling trend, with partly sunny skies, a gusty breeze and highs in the seasonal middle 60s.

The weekend looks unseasonably cool. Highs in the low 60s are forecast Saturday and it will be downright blustery as a cold front blows through the Carolinas. Behind the front, afternoon readings will probably only get back to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Sunday with cold overnight lows falling into the 30s both weekend nights. A stray shower is possible Saturday, and probably even a few snow showers in the mountains where it will be much colder.

Temperatures are expected to recover quickly early next week.

Hope you have a great day! Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in...
CMPD: Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while driving down road in Charlotte
The old building that sits on the corner of Holbrooks Road and Central Avenue was the first...
Charlotte couple claims racial discrimination in lawsuit over attempts to buy old Torrence Lytle School
Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
Interstate 277 reopened after police respond to emergency situation
Luke Alexander Morgan, 32, was charged.
Deputies charge man accused of strangling girlfriend in Rowan County
Kelvin Wayne Simmons was arrested after a bank robbery that led to Pfeiffer University and...
Man arrested in bank robbery that prompted Pfeiffer University lockdown

Latest News

A statement says the survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds to 110 MPH and a...
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Alexander County, N.C.
Expect gusty winds over the weekend.
Cool, breezy weekend coming up before warming trend next week
Highs will stay in the 60s this weekend before returning to the 70s next week.
Cool, breezy weekend coming up before warming trend next week
Today's high temperatures
Windy weather this weekend
First Alert weather
Windy weekend ahead through the area