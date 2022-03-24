Rain chances decrease Thursday, gusty winds increase Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With last night’s stormy cold front stalled over the Carolina coastal plain, today will bring a wide variety of weather across the WBTV viewing area.
- Clouds/rain southeast, more sun northwest
- Gusty winds flare up Friday and Saturday
- Turns much cooler over the weekend
Deeper into drier air, the mountains and northern Foothills will enjoy more sunshine with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. The Piedmont may not get much rain, but sunshine may be hard to come by. Charlotte-area afternoon readings will make it back to the lower 70s. The Pee Dee River Valley will remain cloudy all day and there may be a shower from time to time with highs near 70 degrees.
It’ll be clear to partly cloudy and cooler tonight with lows in the 40s.
Friday brings the start of a cooling trend, with partly sunny skies, a gusty breeze and highs in the seasonal middle 60s.
The weekend looks unseasonably cool. Highs in the low 60s are forecast Saturday and it will be downright blustery as a cold front blows through the Carolinas. Behind the front, afternoon readings will probably only get back to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Sunday with cold overnight lows falling into the 30s both weekend nights. A stray shower is possible Saturday, and probably even a few snow showers in the mountains where it will be much colder.
Temperatures are expected to recover quickly early next week.
Hope you have a great day! Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
