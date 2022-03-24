Salisbury police investigate shooting that injured one on W. Monroe St.

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating after a man was shot on Wednesday night.

According to the police report, police were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Monroe Street just after 10 p.m. When police arrived they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Division Unit arrested Dwon Blair Smith, 23, for the shooting. Smith was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Smith was given a $100,000 bond and released to the Rowan County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.