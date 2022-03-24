NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury police investigate shooting that injured one on W. Monroe St.

Police arrested suspect on Thursday
The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of W. Monroe St., directly across the street from...
The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of W. Monroe St., directly across the street from the main entrance to Livingstone College.
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating after a man was shot on Wednesday night.

According to the police report, police were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Monroe Street just after 10 p.m. When police arrived they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Division Unit arrested Dwon Blair Smith, 23, for the shooting. Smith was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Smith was given a $100,000 bond and released to the Rowan County Detention Center.

