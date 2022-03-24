Man arrested in bank robbery, accused of making false 911 call prompting Pfeiffer University lockdown

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Deputies have arrested a man they say robbed a bank in Richfield on Thursday, which prompted a series of events leading to a lockdown at Pfeiffer University and nearby businesses.

Officials at Pfeiffer University said there was no evidence of a shooter on campus following a lockdown Thursday afternoon.

According to the university, a call came in around 1 p.m. to report a shooter or a person with a gun on campus. Campus police began investigating, and Pfeiffer University went into lockdown, as did the nearby Gray Stone Day School and some businesses, according to officials.

As officials were arriving on scene, another 911 call came in from First Bank employees at 135 NC-49, Richfield NC who were reporting that an armed robbery had just occurred.

As the majority of law enforcement were working to secure the campus, several officers were diverted to First Bank to check on bank employees, secure the scene and begin an investigation on the robbery. No shots were fired and no injuries occurred to any employee.

Officers from multiple jurisdictions conducted a building by building security clearance of the entire campus and determined that no shooting had taken place at Pfeiffer University and that the 911 call was fictitious.

Detectives on the scene of the bank robbery were able to collect evidence and identify the suspect as 45-year-old Kelvin Wayne Simmons.

Detectives were also able to verify that Simmons placed a fictitious 911 call reporting the active shooter at Pfeiffer University. Simmons left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Stanly County Sheriff’s Office Detectives secured warrants for Simmons and with the assistance of the NCSBI and CMPD, were able to locate him at the Days Inn on Sunset Rd, near Interstate 77 in north Charlotte.

Simmons was taken into custody and transported to the Stanly County.

Kelvin Wayne Simmons was charged with Robbery with a dangerous weapon as well as Filing a False Report of Mass Violence on Educational Property. Additionally Simmons was charged with outstanding warrants from Cabarrus and Rowan counties for Robbery with a Dangerous weapon, two counts of Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Felony Larceny, Hit and Run Property Damage, and Fleeing to Elude Arrest.

