Man turns himself in after Charlotte assault turns into murder case

The assault happened March 19 and the man assaulted died two days later.
Edis Serrano-Perez was recently arrested after an assault turned deadly.
Edis Serrano-Perez was recently arrested after an assault turned deadly.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and a man’s mother teamed up to convince him to turn himself in after an assault turned deadly.

Officers were called to a welfare check around 6:50 p.m. March 19. They learned Santos Maldonado was assaulted. He was taken to an area hospital with visible injuries.

Police determined Edis Serrano-Perez had punched Maldonado twice and kicked him in the head.

Maldonado died two days later, and the case was transitioned to CMPD’s homicide unit.

At first, a warrant was issued for Serrano-Perez’s arrest for assault inflicting serious injury; however, once Maldonado died, a murder arrest warrant was issued.

CMPD’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team contacted Serrano-Perez’s mother to get him to turn himself in. He was interviewed by police before being taken into custody and charged with murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective James is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or online at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

