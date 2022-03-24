NC DHHS Flu
Lanes of I-85 N near Gastonia closed due to vehicle crash

There is no immediate information on possible injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Interstate 85 North near Gastonia in Gaston County Thursday morning.

Traffic officials said the crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. on I-85 near North Chester Street. The two right lanes are closed near Exit 17.

According to officials, the lanes are expected to remain closed until 9 a.m.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

