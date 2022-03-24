Lanes of I-85 N near Gastonia closed due to vehicle crash

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Interstate 85 North near Gastonia in Gaston County Thursday morning.

Traffic officials said the crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. on I-85 near North Chester Street. The two right lanes are closed near Exit 17.

There is no immediate information on possible injuries

According to officials, the lanes are expected to remain closed until 9 a.m.

