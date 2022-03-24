NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fire at Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver

Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium.
Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium.(Denver Fire Department)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - (UPDATE 3:30 p.m.) A fire at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium is now under control according to the Denver Fire Department. According to a tweet from the stadium, a small fire occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge. The tweet goes on to say that the stadium was evacuated as a precaution. There are no injuries.

Firefighters first got reports of a fire around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived there was heavy fire and black plumes of smoke.

Denver Fire Capt. Greg Pixley says the type of plastic the seats are made out of burns very hot and powerful. He says the synthetics and petroleum products in the chairs also create a lot of black smoke.

Fire crews say sprinklers went off to stop the fire, however it wasn’t enough. So firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. Capt. Pixley says around 100 people were attending an event on the second level.

According to our sister station KCNC in Denver, six rows of seats in two sections were destroyed in the fire near the suites.

The cause is unknown and is being investigated.

______________________________________________________________________________

Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium. The fire has affected the suite area and third level seating area.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
I-277 reopens in Charlotte after early-morning shutdown due to police situation on bridge
Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
Police looking for suspect vehicle after 19-year-old killed on I-85 in Gaston Co.
Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway

Latest News

The homicide was reported in the 400 block of Ludwick Avenue.
Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury
Schumacher's car on track during a practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Driver for Kannapolis-based Haas Formula One team has hard hit in qualifying attempt
A holistic approach to patient care has gained traction with Veterans as a complement to...
From Hypnosis to Acupuncture, Holistic approach works wonders for veteran
Phillips received the award in recognition of his more than 20 years of dedicated service to...
Former Concord council member Dave Phillips honored with prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine
The Avis-Budget Group says it will work with customers affected by an investigation into stolen...
Car rental company working with customers after investigation into car thefts, bills sent out