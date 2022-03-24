Fire at Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - (UPDATE 3:30 p.m.) A fire at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium is now under control according to the Denver Fire Department. According to a tweet from the stadium, a small fire occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge. The tweet goes on to say that the stadium was evacuated as a precaution. There are no injuries.

Firefighters first got reports of a fire around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived there was heavy fire and black plumes of smoke.

Denver Fire Capt. Greg Pixley says the type of plastic the seats are made out of burns very hot and powerful. He says the synthetics and petroleum products in the chairs also create a lot of black smoke.

Fire crews say sprinklers went off to stop the fire, however it wasn’t enough. So firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. Capt. Pixley says around 100 people were attending an event on the second level.

According to our sister station KCNC in Denver, six rows of seats in two sections were destroyed in the fire near the suites.

The cause is unknown and is being investigated.

