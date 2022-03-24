NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fire in CLT Airport kitchen ruled accidental

One person was taken to the hospital following the fire but is expected to be OK.
It broke out in the food court, in the in the restaurant’s hood system ventilation duct over the grill area, investigators determined.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators with the Charlotte Fire Department have determined a kitchen fire at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday afternoon was an accident.

It broke out in the food court, in the restaurant’s hood system ventilation duct over the grill area, investigators determined.

Related: CLT Airport resumes full operations after kitchen fire

Everyone had to be evacuated from the Atrium and the fire was a big inconvenience for travelers, leading to a huge traffic jam outside.

More than 230 flights were delayed Wednesday afternoon and five were canceled, according to FlightAware.

“Thought the weather might delay us but never thought a fire would be delaying us,” one traveler said Wednesday.

One person was taken to the hospital following the fire but is expected to be OK.

CLT Airport has now returned to full operations.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in...
CMPD: Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while driving down road in Charlotte
Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
I-277 reopens in Charlotte after early-morning shutdown due to police situation on bridge
The old building that sits on the corner of Holbrooks Road and Central Avenue was the first...
Charlotte couple claims racial discrimination in lawsuit over attempts to buy old Torrence Lytle School
Kelvin Wayne Simmons was charged with Robbery with a dangerous weapon as well as Filing a False...
Man arrested in bank robbery, accused of making false 911 call prompting Pfeiffer University lockdown
Luke Alexander Morgan, 32, was charged.
Deputies charge man accused of strangling girlfriend in Rowan County

Latest News

The smoke and flames were a shocking scene for many residents at Tall Oak Villas. Flames...
Fire displaces nine people, destroys several units at condo in Rock Hill, S.C.
Family of Kimberly Alger speaks after Derrick McIlwain sentenced to life in prison
Juul
Kannapolis City Schools joins other school districts in lawsuit against JUUL
Police are investigating a homicide at Cross Point Circle.
Homicide investigation underway in southeast Charlotte apartments
The murder trial ended in four days for Derrick McIlwain, who was charged with the murder of...
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2019 killing of girlfriend in S.C.