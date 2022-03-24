Fire in CLT Airport kitchen ruled accidental

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators with the Charlotte Fire Department have determined a kitchen fire at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday afternoon was an accident.

It broke out in the food court, in the restaurant’s hood system ventilation duct over the grill area, investigators determined.

Everyone had to be evacuated from the Atrium and the fire was a big inconvenience for travelers, leading to a huge traffic jam outside.

More than 230 flights were delayed Wednesday afternoon and five were canceled, according to FlightAware.

“Thought the weather might delay us but never thought a fire would be delaying us,” one traveler said Wednesday.

One person was taken to the hospital following the fire but is expected to be OK.

CLT Airport has now returned to full operations.

