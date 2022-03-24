FBI: N.C. cybercrime victims lost $91M in 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI has released new numbers that put a price tag on how much cybercrimes are costing victims in the Carolinas

The FBI report shows North Carolina had the 18th highest number of cybercrime victims in the country, losing $91 million last year.

South Carolina ranks 29th, with more than $42 million in total losses.

An FBI report is putting a price tag on how much cybercrime victims lost in the Carolinas in 2021. (Source: WBTV / FBI)

The report comes as the White House warns that the U.S. is at high risk for Russian cyberattacks.

There are ways individuals can prepare.

First, make sure the software for phones, tablets or computers and apps are all up to date. The same goes for anti-virus software, as those are the first lines of defense.

Next, people might want to consider changing their passwords. Experts say to make sure they’re strong, as the No. 1 password most people use is ABC123.

People should also consider using a secure manager to store those passwords. A big recommendation is to only use trusted Wi-Fi networks.

Finally, people should be on alert for suspicious emails, robocalls or fraudulent links that could put them at risk.

“Every system is as strong as its weakest link. We don’t want to be the weakest link,” Vahid Behzadan, an assistant computer and data science professor at the University of New Haven, said. “There is no reason to panic. We just want to use this opportunity to become a little more prepared.”

Experts recommend individuals back up important files to an external drive or automatically do it with a Cloud-based service.

That way, if someone is the victim of a ransomware attack, they’ll have those vital backups.

