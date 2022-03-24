Four of five loose goats in Chesterfield County caught

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - A group of goats wandered away from home Thursday afternoon, prompting a social media plea to the owners to bring them back. As of Friday, most of the herd was headed home.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of five goats lying down and walking around an area industrial park, seemingly unbothered by the photographer.

UPDATE….3-25-2022 The owner has been located! Four of the five goats have been caught. The owner is still trying to... Posted by Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 24, 2022

“We want to get them ‘BAAAAAACK’ to their pasture!” the department posted on their Facebook page.

The owner was later identified and is working to get the fifth goat back where it belongs.

If you see it, call the sheriff’s office at 843-623-2101.

