Deputies charge man accused of strangling girlfriend in Rowan County

There had been a disagreement that led to a physical alteration, deputies said. Shells casings were found, but no one was reported to have been shot.
Luke Alexander Morgan, 32, was charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have arrested a man after a domestic violence incident that occurred on Tuesday.

According to the report, deputies responded to a call for help in the 2000 block of Old Union Church Road. A 911 telecommunicator reported hearing what sounded like gunshots in the background of the call.

Morgan was charged with assault by strangulation, assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and assault on a female.

Morgan is being held without bond and is set for a first appearance in court on Thursday.

