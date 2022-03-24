Concord to host Spring Safe Disposal & Shred event

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord, Cabarrus County Government, and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont will host a Spring Safe Disposal Event on Saturday, April 23 from 9-11 a.m.

The event is happening at the Village Parking Lot, 280 Concord Parkway N., in Concord.

Residents will be able to safely dispose of up to five trash bags or banker boxes of paper for shredding. Electronic waste, including televisions, computers, and other devices can be disposed of at the event, along with unused or expired medications.

