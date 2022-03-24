NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Concord to host Spring Safe Disposal & Shred event

The event is happening on Saturday, April 23.
The event is happening on Saturday, April 23.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord, Cabarrus County Government, and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont will host a Spring Safe Disposal Event on Saturday, April 23 from 9-11 a.m.

The event is happening at the Village Parking Lot, 280 Concord Parkway N., in Concord.

Residents will be able to safely dispose of up to five trash bags or banker boxes of paper for shredding. Electronic waste, including televisions, computers, and other devices can be disposed of at the event, along with unused or expired medications.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in...
CMPD: Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while driving down road in Charlotte
The old building that sits on the corner of Holbrooks Road and Central Avenue was the first...
Charlotte couple claims racial discrimination in lawsuit over attempts to buy old Torrence Lytle School
Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
Interstate 277 reopened after police respond to emergency situation
Luke Alexander Morgan, 32, was charged.
Deputies charge man accused of strangling girlfriend in Rowan County
Kelvin Wayne Simmons was arrested after a bank robbery that led to Pfeiffer University and...
Man arrested in bank robbery that prompted Pfeiffer University lockdown

Latest News

Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
Police looking for suspect vehicle after 19-year-old killed on I-85 in Gaston Co.
A statement says the survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds to 110 MPH and a...
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Alexander County, N.C.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Former President Donald Trump headed to N.C. to endorse Ted Budd in campaign rally
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Medic: One seriously injured in Charlotte house fire
Kelvin Wayne Simmons was arrested after a bank robbery that led to Pfeiffer University and...
Man arrested in bank robbery that prompted Pfeiffer University lockdown