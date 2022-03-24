CMS superintendent recommends $1.7 billion budget for 2022-23

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Earnest Winston made his recommendation Wednesday night for next year’s budget.

Winston presented a proposed operating budget of $1.7 billion to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education. In addition, there is $332 million in the total operating budget in temporary COVID-relating funding from the federal government.

The operating budget proposal seeks $579,017,308 from Mecklenburg County, an increase of $41 million over the previous year.

“This is a one-time opportunity to change students’ lives,” Winston told the board. “It is critical that our community bring everything to bear in changing how we approach public education. We must do so to prepare all students to thrive.”

The proposed budget focuses on providing equity of opportunity by offering support structures and access to great teaching for all students.

Investments in school-based staffing to provide academic and social and emotional support for students as well as incentive pay to address critical teacher shortages are included in the proposal.

Other areas of investment include indoor air-quality improvements and preventive maintenance at schools, establishing a Personalized Academic Command of English (PACE) Global Academy and a new Early College High School (both opening fall 2023).

The budget proposal is aligned with four specific goals:

Black and Hispanic third-graders scoring at the College and Career Ready (CCR) level in English Language Arts must increase to 50 percent by October 2024. The current combined rate is 15.9%.

High school students scoring at the CCR level in Math 1 will increase to 25 percent by October 2024. The current rate is 4.5%.

Graduates earning a state high school endorsement must increase to 75% by June 2024. The current rate is 61.2%.

Schools meeting or exceeding Educator Value Added Assessment System (EVAAS) will increase to 95% by October 2024. The current rate is 71.7%.

The budget proposes investing $66.6 million in current employees and increases in the local supplement for teachers and instructional support staff, totaling $7.9 million.

“CMS must do a better job of providing equity of opportunity for all students, particularly for Black and Hispanic students,” Winston said. “This budget request reflects the need to change and to focus on what will improve student outcomes most dramatically.”

