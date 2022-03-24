Closures resume on Market St SW in downtown Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The second phase of work to complete installation of the 155-foot tower crane at the site of the future Novi Rise property is underway in downtown Concord.

During this second phase of work contractors have once again closed Market Street SW to through traffic. The road will remain closed until approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, March 25 when work will conclude. To help alleviate traffic congestion downtown, crews have reopened Spring Street SW to through traffic in both directions for the duration of the work on Market Street.

The Market Street closure has no impact on sidewalks and businesses along Market Street and throughout Downtown Concord remain open.

