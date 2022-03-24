Catawba College announces hiring of new Vice President for Admissions

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College has hired Mark Fox as their new Assistant Vice President of Admissions after conducting a national search led by Storbeck Search. He will begin his new position officially on April 4.

Fox brings over 12 years of progressive experience in admissions. He most recently served at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina as their Director of Admission.

“I am excited to bring Mark on-board in this key position to amplify our admission success,” said Dr. Jared R. Tice, senior vide president for the college experience and dean of students. “Mark brings with him demonstrated successes to support the mission of Catawba College and expand our opportunities for quality, affordable education.”

Prior to serving in the director position, Fox also held the positions of Associate Dean of Enrollment, Assistant Director of Admission, and Admission Counselor at Presbyterian. Fox holds a Bachelor degree from Presbyterian.

During his time at Presbyterian College, Fox enrolled the second largest class in the College’s history, significantly increased the enrollment of underrepresented students, and modernized enrollment processes. He

received several promotions, increased his leadership responsibilities, and served as the admissions liaison for Presbyterian’s 20+ Division I athletic teams.

“I am very excited to join the admissions team at Catawba College,” said Fox. “Catawba has a reputation for providing a quality, whole-person education, and it is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of today’s students. I look forward to helping the College scale its recruitment efforts to identify and enroll the best fit students.”

Fox currently resides in Clinton with his wife Laura, and their two sons, Nate and Sam. They are planning to relocate to the Rowan County region this summer.

