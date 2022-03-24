NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus County Career Connections day returns

Opportunity for High School students to learn about careers, connect with business leaders
This year marks the return of this in-person career development event that debuted in April...
This year marks the return of this in-person career development event that debuted in April 2019, where students can connect with representatives from businesses and organizations offering valuable experience through internships, summer employment, part-time employment, apprenticeships, and full-time employment.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - High school juniors and seniors in Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools will have the opportunity to participate in Cabarrus County Career Connections Day, a career fair and business expo like no other, from 8 a.m. to noon on April 5th at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center.

This year marks the return of this in-person career development event that debuted in April 2019, where students can connect with representatives from businesses and organizations offering valuable experience through internships, summer employment, part-time employment, apprenticeships, and full-time employment.

“The first Career Connections Day was a tremendous success,” said Cabarrus County Schools Career and Technical Education Director Rusty Parker. “Since that first event in 2019, and throughout the pandemic, we have been waiting for the time when we can offer another face-to-face event for our students. Our goal is to connect as many students as possible with business leaders in Cabarrus County. Through this connection, they can learn more about the employment opportunities available to them after they graduate.”

Keynote Speaker Chris Elmore, entrepreneur, musician, author, musician, and professor will inspire students.

The event, which is being presented by Great Wolf Lodge, is hosted by Cabarrus County Schools Career & Technical Education, Kannapolis City Schools Career & Technical Education, and Cabarrus County Education Foundation.

The Business Expo is presented by Cabarrus Economic Development, Cabarrus Regional Chamber, Centralina Workforce Development Board, and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

Learn more, register your business, or volunteer here.

