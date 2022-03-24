NC DHHS Flu
Barrett, Knicks snap Hornets’ 5-game win streak, 121-106

By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 30 points and the New York Knicks made 20 3-pointers to beat Charlotte 121-106, snapping the Hornets’ five-game winning streak.

Obi Toppin had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Alec Burks chipped in with 17 points for the Knicks, who have won three of five.

Playing without Julius Randle, who sat out with right quadriceps tendon soreness, the Knicks shot 20 of 45 from beyond the arc against a Hornets team that was slow on closeouts.

LaMelo Ball had 32 points and nine rebounds and Terry Rozier scored 18 points for the Hornets.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

