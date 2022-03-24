NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Arizona lawmakers vote to restrict trans athletes, surgeries

In this Jan. 10, 2022, photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state...
In this Jan. 10, 2022, photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature passed bills Thursday to prohibit gender reassignment surgery for minors and ban transgender athletes from playing on girls sports teams, joining a growing list of Republican-controlled states attempting to restrict transgender rights as they gain more visibility in culture and society.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has not said whether he will sign either bill. Two GOP governors this week bucked conservatives in their party and vetoed bills in Indiana and Utah requiring trans girls to play on boys sports teams.

Republicans have said blocking transgender athletes from girls sports teams would protect the integrity of women’s sports, claiming that trans athletes would have an advantage.

Many point to the transgender collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas, who won an individual title at the NCAA Women’s Division I Swimming and Diving Championship last week.

But there are few trans athletes in Arizona schools. Since 2017, about 16 trans athletes have received waivers to play on teams that align with their gender identities out of about 170,000 high school athletes in the state, according to the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

“This bill to me is all about biology,” said Republican Rep. Shawnna Bolick, who said she played on a coed team in the 1980s but could not have made the high school boys team. “In my opinion, its unfair to allow biological males to compete with biological girls sports.”

Critics said the legislation dehumanizes trans youth to address an issue that hasn’t been a problem.

“We’re talking about legislating bullying against children who are already struggling just to get by,” said Democratic Rep. Kelli Butler, fighting back tears.

Until two years ago, no state had passed a law regulating gender-designated youth sports. But the issue has become front and center in Republican-led statehouses since Idaho lawmakers passed the nation’s first sports participation law in 2020. That law is now blocked in court, along with another in West Virginia.

“This bill is creating a pointless and harmful solution to a non-existent issue,” Skyler Morrison, a 13-year-old transgender girl, told lawmakers during a committee hearing earlier this month. “It’s obvious this bill is just an excuse to discriminate against transgender girls.”

Republicans around the country have leaned into culture war issues including transgender rights. The debate and vote on the transgender sports legislation came the same morning the Arizona House passed a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Republicans said little during debates on all three bills.

Arizona is one of 20 states that have considered legislation to restrict gender-affirming health care. The bill originally would have banned all such care for minors but was scaled back to restrict only irreversible procedures, such as surgeries related to gender reassignment.

Similar legislation passed the Idaho House earlier this month but it died in the Senate amid concerns from some Republicans about restricting parental rights.

Supporters of the Arizona bill said it would prevent children from making permanent decisions that they might later come to regret. Republican Rep. John Kavanagh compared the vote to the Legislature’s unanimous decision in 2014 to ban genital mutilation.

“We should stand the same way today because this is mutilation of children,” Kavanagh said. “It is irreversible. It is horrific.”

Critics said the decision should be left to parents, their children and the health care team caring for them. They said surgeries are only performed after extensive care and therapy.

“We’re talking about our kids, who are already going to be taking the proper steps with their parents to be able to be who they are,” said Democratic Rep. Andres Cano.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
I-277 reopens in Charlotte after early-morning shutdown due to police situation on bridge
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges
Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway
A fire early Friday morning has shut down Gilead Road as crews work to extinguish the blaze.
Wood shop destroyed in early-morning fire

Latest News

Gaston Co. family hosting fundraiser, hopes increased reward leads to arrest in beloved barber’s murder
The bloodshed in Mariupol is fueling allegations Moscow has committed war crimes by killing...
Russian strike killed 300 in Mariupol theater, Ukraine says
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
US seeks tighter UN sanctions after N. Korea missile test
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
President Joe Biden visited the 82nd airborne in Poland on Friday.
Biden ending Europe trip with unity message that echoes past