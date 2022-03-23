NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange weds fiancée in London prison ceremony

Stella Moris poses for the media and for supporters as she arrives to marry her partner the...
Stella Moris poses for the media and for supporters as she arrives to marry her partner the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a small wedding service to be held inside the high-security Belmarsh Prison, in south east London, Wednesday,March 23, 2022. Assange, who is in a legal battle over a decision to extradite him to the U.S. to face spying charges, has been held at Belmarsh Prison since 2019, when he was arrested for skipping bail during a separate legal battle. Before that, he spent seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations of rape and sexual assault. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)(Matt Dunham | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has wed his fiancée at a small ceremony in the London prison where he is held.

Assange, 50, has been held in the high security Belmarsh prison in southeast London since 2019 on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago.

Supporters said Assange and Stella Moris were allowed four guests and two witnesses in attendance for Wednesday’s ceremony.

Moris posed for photos with her and Assange’s two young sons as they arrived outside the prison. She wore a wedding dress and veil embroidered with messages from friends and family. The dress was designed by British designer Vivienne Westwood, who is among Assange’s more vocal and high-profile supporters.

Westwood also designed a tartan kilt for Assange, who was not pictured.

Stella Moris poses for the media and for supporters as she arrives to marry her partner the...
Stella Moris poses for the media and for supporters as she arrives to marry her partner the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a small wedding service to be held inside the high-security Belmarsh Prison, in south east London, Wednesday,March 23, 2022. Assange, who is in a legal battle over a decision to extradite him to the U.S. to face spying charges, has been held at Belmarsh Prison since 2019, when he was arrested for skipping bail during a separate legal battle. Before that, he spent seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations of rape and sexual assault. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)(Matt Dunham | AP)

“Every part of this private event is being intensely policed, from our guest list to the wedding picture,” Moris wrote in the Guardian newspaper on Wednesday ahead of the wedding.

“This is not a prison wedding, it is a declaration of love and resilience in spite of the prison walls, in spite of the political persecution, in spite of the arbitrary detention, in spite of the harm and harassment inflicted on Julian and our family,” she wrote.

Last week Britain’s Supreme Court refused Assange’s appeal against a High Court decision to extradite him to the U.S. to face spying charges.

That development narrows Assange’s options, but his defense team may still seek to take his case to the European Court of Human Rights or challenge the original judge’s other findings. They could write to the British Home Secretary in the coming weeks before she makes a decision on his extradition.

Assange denies wrongdoing and his supporters, including Amnesty International, argue that his extradition is politically motivated. They maintain he was entitled to First Amendment protections of freedom of speech for publishing documents that exposed U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in...
CMPD: Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while driving down road in Charlotte
Toringdon Circle in South Charlotte when a stranger opened her car door and put a gun to her...
‘He was screaming...that he was going to kill me:’ Suspect holds woman at gunpoint, steals car
Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
19-year-old shot and killed on I-85 South in Gaston County
CLT Airport officials say the kitchen fire was in the Atrium area.
CLT Airport resumes full operations after kitchen fire
A Tornado Watch has been issued for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston,...
First Alert: Thursday will remain mild after multiple Tornado Warnings on Wednesday

Latest News

NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical weapons
Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area
Atrium Health uses a South Carolina law to garnish the income tax refunds of patients. But in...
Atrium garnishes tax refund of patient who already paid his medical bill. He’s still waiting to be compensated.
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey delivers a remote state of...
Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban
A scare for an Ozark family - their 2-year-old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis Children's...
2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say