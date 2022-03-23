UNC Chapel Hill student who uses wheelchair says she was stuck in dorm for hours after elevator broke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A UNC Chapel Hill student who uses a wheelchair is sharing her experience on social media to inspire change.

Laura Saavedra Forero says, it was a Saturday in late February.

She was on the fourth floor of her dorm and was planning to go to campus health.

That’s when, she says, a resident advisor (RA) banged on her door, saying the elevator was broken.

Later she says, she was told it would be fixed Tuesday at the earliest.

“I just think it was sort of the first like in my face way in which UNC showed that they have no regard for my safety,” said Saavedra Forero. “They gave me three options – to stick it out in my dorm, they could try to help me go to campus health and back to my room and I guess be stuck again, or I could move across the road to an empty dorm.”

Feeling sick on Saturday, she told the university on Sunday she wanted to move to the other dorm.

“It took about an hour, hour and a half for the fire department to come first. They told me they didn’t feel comfortable evacuating me, because they didn’t have the proper equipment and so EMS would need to be called,” Forero said.

You can see them in the video Saavedra Forero posted on Instagram, in which she details what she describes as “traumatic moments” and calls “inhumane”.

“I was not doing okay in that moment,” she said. “I almost passed out and I much rather have passed out than had to have lived through that again.”

After the incident, she says, the university told her she could move to the 2nd floor of her dorm or find off campus housing.

In a statement to WBTV, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said:

“Due to privacy reasons, we cannot speak to individual students’ requests for accommodations. A safe and accessible campus is our priority, and we are committed to working through any accommodation requests or concerns that may arise. We continue to work with students and key campus partners to examine processes, policies and procedures. Students affected by elevator outages in residence halls can work with Carolina Housing for individualized accommodations, which may include temporary relocation to another accessible room or arranging food and other services to be delivered to the student in their current location. Additionally, legal codes require ADA compliant rooms on ground floors as well as on multiple upper floors in the building. Carolina Housing has a wide variety of accessible rooms which are ADA-compliant that accommodate the individual needs of students related to disabilities or medical conditions. Residence halls are required to and do have wheelchair accessible rooms on ground floors as well as upper floors. Because of this requirement, ground floor wheelchair accessible units with an en suite bathroom, including a roll-in shower, are typically in limited supply; however, the goal is to continue to expand ADA-compliant, accessible options and the availability of ADA-compliant, accessible spaces within housing. We encourage people with accessibility needs or concerns to reach out to Accessibility Resources and Service or Equal Opportunity and Compliance for additional information.”

For Saavedra Forero, that’s not enough.

“Listen to disabled students, because we’re the ones who are living through this, and we know what’s best and what our needs are,” Forero said.

Saavedra Forero tells WBTV she was never offered a ground floor to begin with. For months, she says, she’s reached out to the school about safety issues, and no action was taken.

She hopes this experience will change that.

