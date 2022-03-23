NC DHHS Flu
Suspect arrested in fatal shoving of 87-year-old NYC woman

Police say the victim was pushed from behind, fell and hit her head on the pavement. (WCBS, NYPD, GUSTERN FAMILY, LAUREN PAZIENZA, CAROL SHELTON, CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT
NEW YORK (WCBS) - Authorities in New York City have charged a 26-year-old woman with manslaughter in the shoving death of an 87-year-old woman.

Police say 87-year-old Barbara Maier Gustern, a Broadway vocal coach, was pushed from behind March 10 as she stood outside her Manhattan apartment. She coached Blondie’s Debbie Harry and the cast of the recent Broadway revival of “Oklahoma!”

When she fell, she hit her head on the pavement. She was hospitalized but ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

“She was a force of nature. I called her a little neutron star, a tiny ball of energy, building community everywhere she went,” said her grandson, A.J. Gustern.

The suspect, 26-year-old Lauren Pazienza, was arraigned Tuesday after she surrendered to police with an attorney. She’s charged with manslaughter.

She did not enter a plea at the arraignment, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors allege Pazienza crossed the street toward Barbara Gustern, called her an expletive and pushed her. According to the criminal complaint, there was “no apparent reason” for the alleged attack.

A.J. Gustern wants to hear what Pazienza has to say in court.

“I’d like to stress innocent until proven guilty. If she did do this, then I would like answers. I’m still praying for you, and the karmic weight you’ve taken on is incredible. So, God help you,” he said.

Pazienza’s bail is set at $500,000. If found guilty of manslaughter, she could face up to 25 years in prison. She is due back in court next week.

