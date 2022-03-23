NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Passion fuels Carolina Storm Spotters as they keep people safe; help National Weather Service

“It’s all about the love for our community.”
These spotters play an important role helping the National Weather Service issue alerts, and they tell me it’s all about passion and keeping people safe.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When the WBTV First Alert Weather Team, or even the National Weather Service issues an alert on severe weather in our area, they get critical help from a group of people on the ground.

They are called Carolina Storm Spotters. These spotters play an important role helping the National Weather Service issue alerts, and they tell me it’s all about passion and keeping people safe.

“It’s all about the love for our community,” Johnny Carson, the Founder of Carolina Storm Spotters said.

Love shown through their work on the ground as storm spotters.

These spotters play an important role helping the National Weather Service issue alerts, and they tell me it’s all about passion and keeping people safe.

When severe weather hits, they’re some of the first to spot tornadoes, hail, and wind damage, then reporting it to the National Weather Service.

“Unfortunately, with the National Weather Service, especially with Greensville-Spartanburg being so far away, our radar beams cannot reach what we call ground-truth, and normally when you have a tornado that actually touches down on the ground, radar doesn’t see it,” said Carson.

That’s where storm spotters, first responders and emergency managers come in.

“We are the ground-truth, so when you see a warning, it could be radar indicated, but when it’s spotter indicated, that’s us,” Richard Fox, a storm spotter/chaser for the Carolina Storm Spotter Response Team said.

“We all are trained to do this to go out and say this is what we’re seeing, we need to get this and get people into shelter,” Carson said.

The spotters are trained by the National Weather Service, but they are volunteers fueled by passion.

“This is to help protect the public,” Fox said.

“So, everything that we utilize, all of our equipment, all of our fuel, we actually pay for,” Carson added.

The storm spotters are out before, during and after the storm to share data with the public and the National Weather Service.

Carolina Storm Spotters has about 150 people across the Carolinas helping to keep people safe.

“It takes a lot of people, it takes a village to do what we do,” said Carson.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in...
CMPD: Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while driving down road in Charlotte
The old building that sits on the corner of Holbrooks Road and Central Avenue was the first...
Charlotte couple claims racial discrimination in lawsuit over attempts to buy old Torrence Lytle School
Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
Interstate 277 reopened after police respond to emergency situation
Luke Alexander Morgan, 32, was charged.
Deputies charge man accused of strangling girlfriend in Rowan County
Kelvin Wayne Simmons was arrested after a bank robbery that led to Pfeiffer University and...
Man arrested in bank robbery that prompted Pfeiffer University lockdown

Latest News

Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
Police looking for suspect vehicle after 19-year-old killed on I-85 in Gaston Co.
A statement says the survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds to 110 MPH and a...
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Alexander County, N.C.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Former President Donald Trump headed to N.C. to endorse Ted Budd in campaign rally
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Medic: One seriously injured in Charlotte house fire
Kelvin Wayne Simmons was arrested after a bank robbery that led to Pfeiffer University and...
Man arrested in bank robbery that prompted Pfeiffer University lockdown