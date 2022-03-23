Passion fuels Carolina Storm Spotters as they keep people safe; help National Weather Service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When the WBTV First Alert Weather Team, or even the National Weather Service issues an alert on severe weather in our area, they get critical help from a group of people on the ground.

They are called Carolina Storm Spotters. These spotters play an important role helping the National Weather Service issue alerts, and they tell me it’s all about passion and keeping people safe.

“It’s all about the love for our community,” Johnny Carson, the Founder of Carolina Storm Spotters said.

Love shown through their work on the ground as storm spotters.

When severe weather hits, they’re some of the first to spot tornadoes, hail, and wind damage, then reporting it to the National Weather Service.

“Unfortunately, with the National Weather Service, especially with Greensville-Spartanburg being so far away, our radar beams cannot reach what we call ground-truth, and normally when you have a tornado that actually touches down on the ground, radar doesn’t see it,” said Carson.

That’s where storm spotters, first responders and emergency managers come in.

“We are the ground-truth, so when you see a warning, it could be radar indicated, but when it’s spotter indicated, that’s us,” Richard Fox, a storm spotter/chaser for the Carolina Storm Spotter Response Team said.

“We all are trained to do this to go out and say this is what we’re seeing, we need to get this and get people into shelter,” Carson said.

The spotters are trained by the National Weather Service, but they are volunteers fueled by passion.

“This is to help protect the public,” Fox said.

“So, everything that we utilize, all of our equipment, all of our fuel, we actually pay for,” Carson added.

The storm spotters are out before, during and after the storm to share data with the public and the National Weather Service.

Carolina Storm Spotters has about 150 people across the Carolinas helping to keep people safe.

“It takes a lot of people, it takes a village to do what we do,” said Carson.

